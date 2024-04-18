Police clear Columbia University student camp calling for Israeli divestment

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Columbia University on Thursday asked New York City police to clear a protest camp of students calling on the university to divest from Israeli companies and to cut ties with Israeli universities.

A group of students set up tents on one of Columbia University's lawns early on Wednesday to form what they called a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment”.

Overnight, protesters gathered outside the university's main gates to support the campus occupation after the school limited access to its grounds.

“I had to make a decision that I hoped would never be necessary,” Columbia president Nemat Shafik said in a statement, emphasising that safety and learning is her “top priority”.

“Out of an abundance of concern for the safety of Columbia’s campus, I authorised the New York Police Department to begin clearing the encampment from the south lawn of Morningside campus that had been set up by students in the early hours of Wednesday morning.”

Social media posts from the encampment on Thursday afternoon show NYPD officers arresting students involved.

Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine and Columbia Jewish Voice for Peace, two organisations recently suspended by the university, have posted on social media about their involvement in the camp.

The organisations are also a part of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest coalition, which reportedly includes more than 100 university student groups.

The CUAD's demands posted on its website include Columbia's financial divestment from Israel and occupied Palestinian territories, and an academic boycott of programmes with Israeli universities.

It also calls for Columbia to “release a public statement calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza, denouncing the ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, and call on government officials to do so too".

The National has contacted the organisations involved in the encampment.

Columbia University's school newspaper, the Spectator, reported that police warned protesters that they could be “arrested and charged with trespassing” if they did not disperse.

Some students posted on X saying they had been suspended.

Isra Hirsi, daughter of progressive Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, posted on social media that she was suspended from Columbia's Barnard College due to her role in the encampment protest.

i’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings



i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide. — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) April 18, 2024

A university representative confirmed the suspensions to The National: “Students who are participating in the unauthorised encampment are suspended.

"We are continuing to identify them and will be sending out formal notifications.”

It was not immediately clear how many students had been suspended, or how many were arrested. The Spectator reported 100 people had been arrested.

Thursday's move to clear the campus occupation comes a day after Ms Shafik testified in Washington about how Columbia has handled reports of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia incidents on campus.

US universities have seen a rise of pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests, creating conflicts among students and professors, since Israel launched military operations on Gaza after a deadly Hamas attack in October last year killed 1,200 people.

About 34,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to local officials in the enclave.