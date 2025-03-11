Protesters demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, at Foley Square in New York City on March 10. Getty Images / AFP
House Democrats call for release of pro-Palestine campaigner

Mahmoud Khalil was detained by federal officers at the weekend and is threatened with deportation

Sara Ruthven
Adla Massoud
Washington | New York

March 11, 2025