Pro-Palestinian demonstrator Mahmoud Khalil, second left, debates with a pro-Israel activist during a protest at Columbia University in New York, in October 2023. AP
Pro-Palestinian demonstrator Mahmoud Khalil, second left, debates with a pro-Israel activist during a protest at Columbia University in New York, in October 2023. AP

News

US

Trump calls detained activist Mahmoud Khalil 'radical foreign pro-Hamas student'

Former Columbia student was detained at the weekend and is facing deportation over his participation in wave of protests that swept university last year

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

March 10, 2025