Trump calls detained activist Mahmoud Khalil 'radical foreign pro-Hamas student'

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Monday described <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/09/pro-palestine-activist-who-helped-lead-columbia-protests-detained-report-says/" target="_blank">Mahmoud Khalil</a>, a former graduate student at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/08/trump-cuts-400m-in-funding-to-columbia-university-after-antisemitism-claims/" target="_blank">Columbia University</a> in New York who has helped to lead pro-Palestine protests, as “pro-Hamas”. Mr Khalil was detained at the weekend and is facing deportation due to his participation in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/23/which-universities-are-protesting/" target="_blank">wave of protests</a> that swept the university last year. The President called Mr Khalil a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student” on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social platform</a> and said his arrest was the “first arrest of many to come”. “We know there are more students at Columbia and other universities across the country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” he wrote. “We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathisers from our country – never to return again.” As the lead negotiator between protesting students and the university administration, Mr Khalil became one of the most visible activists in last year’s rallies. He is among students being investigated by a new Columbia office that has already brought disciplinary charges against dozens of people linked to pro-Palestinian activism, the Associated Press reports. He received a master’s degree from Columbia’s school of international affairs last term. His wife, a US citizen, is eight months pregnant and was present at the time of his arrest. The couple were reportedly returning from an iftar meal when agents forced their way into their building. One told Mr Khalil's lawyer by phone that they were carrying out a State Department order to revoke his student visa. Informed that Mr Khalil was a permanent US resident with a green card, the agent said they were revoking that, too. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin confirmed Mr Khalil's arrest and told <i>The National</i> he<i> “</i>led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation”. “ICE and the Department of State are committed to enforcing President Trump’s executive orders and to protecting US national security,” she said. Mr Khalil is currently being held in an immigration detention centre in Louisiana after initially being sent to a centre in New Jersey, according to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement online detainee database, which lists his birthplace as Syria. Mr Khalil's arrest has outraged the activist community, with demonstrators planning a protest at New York's Federal Plaza to demand his release. In Washington, protesters gathered outside DHS headquarters. Faculty and staff at Columbia, in addition to Jewish community leaders and immigrant rights advocates, were planning to hold a press conference. “The unlawful detention of Mr Khalil reeks of McCarthyism,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement. “It’s clear that the Trump administration is selectively punishing Mr Khalil for expressing views that aren’t Maga [Make America Great Again] approved – which is a frightening escalation of Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestine speech and an aggressive abuse of immigration law.”