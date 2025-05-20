Georgetown scholar Badar Khan Suri is reunited with his wife, Maphaz Saleh in Virginia after being released from detention in Texas following a judge’s order. Photo: Phuong Tran / ACLU of Virginia
The pro-Palestine students caught up in Trump's war on liberal universities

Many activists have been released but still face appeals and legal threats for peaceful protests

Cody Combs
Washington

May 20, 2025