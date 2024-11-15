Iran told US it isn't trying to kill Donald Trump, reports say

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran </a>informed the US in recent weeks that it is not trying to kill president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/how-will-donald-trump-handle-irans-axis-of-resistance/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, media outlets reported on Friday. In response to a message from President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s administration that warned Tehran against making attempts on Mr Trump's life, Iran offered written assurances last month that it was not trying to assassinate the president-elect, <i>The Wall Street Journal </i>and <i>New York Times</i> reported, citing US officials. The officials said the warning to Iran reflected the administration’s public message that it considered threats against Mr Trump a national security priority and that any attempt on his life would be treated as an act of war, the <i>Journal </i>reported. The news comes after a foreign citizen was charged last week with involvement in a plot allegedly ordered by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/08/us-charges-man-in-iran-murder-for-hire-plot-targeting-donald-trump/" target="_blank">assassinate Mr Trump</a>. Last summer, the Justice Department <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/06/pakistani-man-with-ties-to-iran-charged-with-plotting-to-assassinate-us-politician/" target="_blank">charged a Pakistani man</a> with ties to Iran in a murder-for-hire scheme whose targets were believed to be Mr Trump and other US political figures. The <i>Journal </i>reported that Tehran's letter to Washington was delivered on October 14, nearly a month before Mr Trump won the presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris. Mr Trump was wounded in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">assassination attempt</a> in July, and in the weeks leading up to the incident, US intelligence had warned of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/16/security-increased-for-trump-after-us-intelligence-on-iran-assassination-plot/" target="_blank">Iran-backed plan</a> to kill the Republican who was campaigning for election. There is no evidence the gunman had been tasked by Iran to carry out that shooting. Tehran and Washington were on rocky terms during Mr Trump's first stint in office, with the US pulling out the 2015 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/iran-us-indirect-talks-on-hold-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi-says/" target="_blank">nuclear deal</a> that promised sanctions relief in exchange for Iran putting limits on its nuclear programme. The US under his leadership then began a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. And in 2020, the Trump administration carried out the assassination of IRGC-Quds Force chief Maj Gen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2023/01/03/iranian-president-vows-revenge-for-us-killing-of-suleimani/" target="_blank">Qassem Suleimani</a> in Baghdad. Tehran has vowed revenge. Maj Gen Suleimani's killing was mentioned in Tehran's letter to Washington, the officials told the <i>Journal.</i> The country's UN mission told<i> The National </i>in July that, while it regards him as a criminal for his involvement in the assassination of Maj Gen Suleimani, it “has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice”. Iran has also previously described accusations that it was involved in any targeting of Mr Trump as “unsubstantiated and malicious”. Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/irans-foreign-minister-araghchi-in-egypt-to-seek-support-against-israeli-retaliation/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> recently called the allegations a “third-rate comedy”.