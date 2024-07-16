A flag hangs over the stage at the Butler, Pennsylvania, fairgrounds after a rally for former US president Donald Trump. Reuters
A flag hangs over the stage at the Butler, Pennsylvania, fairgrounds after a rally for former US president Donald Trump. Reuters

News

US

Security increased for Trump after US intelligence on Iran assassination plot

News reports say Secret Service and campaign were alerted before Republican presidential candidate injured in rally shooting

author image
The National

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Biden's claim of support for Palestinians is absurd, say activists

Trump security boost after intelligence on Iran assassination plot

Sergey Lavrov condemns US disregard for UN resolutions

US senator Robert Menendez found guilty of bribery

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

At least five dead and 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'