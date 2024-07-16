A flag hangs over the stage at the Butler, Pennsylvania, fairgrounds after a rally for former US president Donald Trump. Reuters
A flag hangs over the stage at the Butler, Pennsylvania, fairgrounds after a rally for former US president Donald Trump. Reuters
Security increased for Trump after US intelligence on Iran assassination plot
News reports say Secret Service and campaign were alerted before Republican presidential candidate injured in rally shooting
The National
16 July, 2024
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos