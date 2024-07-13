Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian rejects US pressure

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian during a visit to the shrine of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on July 6, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Getty Images

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian during a visit to the shrine of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on July 6, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Getty Images