FBI hunting for Iranian intelligence officer suspected of plotting to kill US officials

The FBI on Monday announced it is hunting an Iranian intelligence officer suspected of involvement in plots to kill current and former US government officials to avenge the death of Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a US strike four years ago.

Majid Dastjani Farahani is wanted for questioning in connection with the recruitment of people for various operations in the US, the FBI said, including the “lethal targeting” of officials as revenge for the 2020 killing of Maj Gen Suleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force.

Mr Farahani, 42, also reportedly recruited people for surveillance activities focused on religious sites, businesses and other places in the US.

“Farahani acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security,” the FBI said in a statement.

Tehran has vowed to avenge Maj Gen Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. Donald Trump was president at the time and ordered the assassination.

The FBI did not name any of the current or former officials Mr Farahani is suspected to have plotted against.

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state at the time of the killing, as well as former national security adviser John Bolton and former US envoy on Iran Brian Hook, have disclosed being targets of threats from Iran.

The FBI said Mr Farahani speaks several languages including Spanish and has ties to or may visit Iran and Venezuela. The agency's “Most Wanted” poster was published by the Miami field office.