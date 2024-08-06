Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged with 'plotting to assassinate US politician'

A Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been charged in the US in connection to an attempt to assassinate an American politician or official, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Asif Merchant, 46, has been charged with murder-for-hire, with the Justice Department saying the alleged plot involved stealing documents from a target's home and planning a protest.

He is being held in federal custody in New York.

After spending time in Iran, Mr Merchant arrived in the US through Pakistan in April and contacted a person he believed could assist him with the scheme, according to the Justice Department – but that person alerted the authorities.

The person Mr Merchant contacted allegedly arranged a meeting with a number of “hit men”, who were, in fact, undercover law-enforcement agents.

"The charges in the complaint are allegations and Merchant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the Justice Department said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear which politician or official was the target of the alleged plot.

CNN quoted a US official as saying, however, that FBI investigators believed former president Donald Trump and other current and former government officials were the intended targets.

US authorities received intelligence in recent months of a plot by Iran to assassinate Mr Trump. An attempt on his life was made last month, although the gunman's motives are still unknown.

“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Suleimani,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He was referring to the former head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations who was assassinated in a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport early in 2020.

Iran's mission to the UN told The National: “We have not received any reports on this matter from the US government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani.”

“The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against American citizens, and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America’s national security,” Mr Garland said.

FBI director Christopher Wray said the plot was “straight out of the Iranian playbook”.

“A foreign-directed plot to kill a public official, or any US citizen, is a threat to our national security and will be met with the full might and resources of the FBI,” Mr Wray said.

Adla Massoud contributed to this report from the United Nations

Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m 6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m 6.30pm: Liwa Oaisi Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m The National selections: 5pm: Flit Al Maury, 5.30pm: Sadah, 6pm: RB Seqondtonone, 6.30pm: RB Money To Burn, 7pm: SS Jalmood, 7.30pm: Dalaalaat

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

MEDIEVIL (1998) Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 3.5/5

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

The specs: 2024 Mercedes E200 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cyl turbo + mild hybrid

Power: 204hp at 5,800rpm +23hp hybrid boost

Torque: 320Nm at 1,800rpm +205Nm hybrid boost

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.3L/100km

On sale: November/December

Price: From Dh205,000 (estimate)

The Specs Lamborghini LM002

Engine: 5.2-litre V12

Power: 450hp at 6,800rpm

Torque: 500Nm at 4,500rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual

0-100kph: 9 seconds (approx)

Top speed: 210kph (approx)

Years built: 1986-93

Total vehicles built: 328

Value today: $300,000+



COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5

Takreem Awards winners 2021 Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon) Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya) Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar) Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan) Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA) Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon) Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

RESULT Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal: Aubameyang (13')

Chelsea: Jorginho (83'), Abraham (87')

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Retail gloom Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns. It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter. The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg Ajax v Real Madrid, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



MATCH INFO Inter Milan v Juventus

Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Watch the match on BeIN Sports

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

Banthology: Stories from Unwanted Nations

Edited by Sarah Cleave, Comma Press

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

CHATGPT ENTERPRISE FEATURES • Enterprise-grade security and privacy • Unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access with no caps • Longer context windows for processing longer inputs • Advanced data analysis capabilities • Customisation options • Shareable chat templates that companies can use to collaborate and build common workflows • Analytics dashboard for usage insights • Free credits to use OpenAI APIs to extend OpenAI into a fully-custom solution for enterprises

Manchester United v Club America When: Thursday, 9pm Arizona time (Friday UAE, 8am)

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School