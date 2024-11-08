US charges man in 'Iran murder-for-hire plot' targeting Donald Trump

The US has charged an Iranian man in connection with a plot allegedly ordered by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to assassinate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-white-house-2024-election-win/" target="_blank">president-elect Donald Trump</a>, the Justice Department said on Friday. According to the department, Farhad Shakeri, 51, informed law enforcement “that he was tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill” Mr Trump. In a statement, the department described Mr Shakeri as an IRGC asset believed to be residing in Tehran. He moved the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US </a>as a child but was deported in 2008 following his release from prison after a robbery conviction. He allegedly told investigators that an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/14/eu-holds-talks-on-listing-irgc-as-terrorist-group/" target="_blank">IRGC </a>contact had instructed him to put together a plan within seven days to watch and kill Mr Trump, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Manhattan. Mr Shakeri told law enforcement officials he had no plans to formulate a plan to kill Mr Trump within the IRGC's timeline, according to the department statement. Two other men who the authorities say were recruited to participate in other assassinations, including a prominent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/22/us-charges-irgc-official-over-plot-to-kill-iranian-american-activist/" target="_blank">Iranian-American journalist</a>, were also arrested on Friday. “The charges announced today expose Iran's continued brazen attempts to target US citizens, including president-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders and dissidents who criticise the regime in Tehran,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. The plot, whose charges were unsealed days after Mr Trump's defeat of Democrat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>, reflects what federal officials have described as continuing efforts by Iran to target US government officials on US soil. Last summer, the Justice Department charged a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/06/pakistani-man-with-ties-to-iran-charged-with-plotting-to-assassinate-us-politician/" target="_blank">Pakistani man with ties to Iran</a> in a murder-for-hire plot. Mr Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt in July, and in the weeks leading up to the incident, US intelligence had warned of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/16/security-increased-for-trump-after-us-intelligence-on-iran-assassination-plot/" target="_blank">Iran-backed plot</a> to kill the president-elect. There is no evidence the gunman had been tasked by Iran to carry out that shooting. Iran's mission to the UN told <i>The National </i>at the time that the accusations were “unsubstantiated and malicious”.