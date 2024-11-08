The plot, whose charges were unsealed days after Donald Trump's defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, reflects what federal officials have described as efforts by Iran against US government officials on US soil. Reuters
US charges man in 'Iran murder-for-hire plot' targeting Donald Trump

Justice Department says IRGC asset told to track and kill president-elect

The National

November 08, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      View from DC