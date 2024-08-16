In 2016, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won the county by just 1.1 per cent in his shock win over Hillary Clinton, a Democrat. Getty Images / AFP
This county in Michigan could help predict who will win the US presidential election

In a vote that’s set to be extremely tight, how voters in Saginaw County feel could offer an insight into who will triumph in November

Stephen Starr
Saginaw, Michigan

16 August, 2024