In 2016, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won the county by just 1.1 per cent in his shock win over Hillary Clinton, a Democrat. Getty Images / AFP
In 2016, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won the county by just 1.1 per cent in his shock win over Hillary Clinton, a Democrat. Getty Images / AFP
This county in Michigan could help predict who will win the US presidential election
In a vote that’s set to be extremely tight, how voters in Saginaw County feel could offer an insight into who will triumph in November
Stephen Starr
Saginaw, Michigan
16 August, 2024