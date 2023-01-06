Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as global affairs professor

Former US secretary of state to focus on efforts to renew democracy and engage with women and young people

Hillary Clinton will join the faculty as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. AP
The National
Jan 06, 2023
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global affairs, the university has announced.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me,” Ms Clinton said in a statement.

Lee Bollinger, the university's president, said the former first lady would join the faculty as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects.

Mr Bollinger noted Ms Clinton's decades-long involvement in public service as former first lady, US senator, secretary of state and as a presidential candidate.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” he said.

Columbia, located in New York City, said Ms Clinton would begin teaching students at the School of International and Public Affairs this autumn.

Ms Clinton will also focus on efforts to renew democracy and “foster effective engagement” with women and young people.

“We are eager for her contributions to our efforts to advance rigorous scholarship and pursue sound policies and effective actions,” said Wafaa El-Sadr, executive vice president for Columbia Global and Columbia World Projects.

Updated: January 06, 2023, 3:23 PM
