Ohio farmer Bill Wiley says he votes Democrat because he is concerned over the Republican stance on immigration. Stephen Starr / The National
Ohio farmer Bill Wiley says he votes Democrat because he is concerned over the Republican stance on immigration. Stephen Starr / The National

News

US

Meet the rural Americans bucking the trend and voting Democrat

Rural America was once a happy hunting ground for Democrats, but in recent decades the Republican Party has taken firm control

Stephen Starr
Shelby County, Ohio

09 August, 2024