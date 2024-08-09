Ohio farmer Bill Wiley says he votes Democrat because he is concerned over the Republican stance on immigration. Stephen Starr / The National
Ohio farmer Bill Wiley says he votes Democrat because he is concerned over the Republican stance on immigration. Stephen Starr / The National
Meet the rural Americans bucking the trend and voting Democrat
Rural America was once a happy hunting ground for Democrats, but in recent decades the Republican Party has taken firm control
Stephen Starr
Shelby County, Ohio
09 August, 2024