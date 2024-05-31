Donald Trump found guilty: Will he be sent to prison and can he still run for president?

Donald Trump has shattered precedents and norms throughout his career. On Thursday, he achieved another first for any sitting or former president: Convicted felon.

A New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 election.

Here is a look at what could happen next:

Can a felon still run for president in the US?

The short answer is yes. The Constitution only requires that presidents be at least 35 years old and US citizens who have lived in the country for 14 years.

In theory, Trump could be sworn in from jail or prison on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, if he were to unseat President Joe Biden.

He would not, however, have the power to pardon himself. Presidents can only take such action in federal cases. This was a New York state prosecution.

What happens now?

The judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, must first approve the verdict and enter a final judgment, although this is typically a formality.

Criminal defendants in New York are typically sentenced within weeks of conviction, but post-verdict legal wrangling can sometimes lead to months of delays. The judge has set a sentencing date of July 11

Will Trump end up in prison?

Probably not. The maximum sentence for Trump’s crime of falsifying business records is four years in prison.

But it is rare for people with no criminal history who are convicted only of falsification of business records to be sentenced to prison in New York. Punishments such as fines or probation are more common.

Defendants convicted of falsifying business records who get sentenced to time behind bars typically serve a year or less, and even in those cases most were convicted of other crimes such as fraud or grand larceny – unlike Trump.

If punished beyond a fine, he could be placed under home confinement or subject to a curfew rather than imprisoned.

As a former president, he has a lifetime Secret Service detail, and the logistics of keeping him safe behind bars could be complicated.

Can Trump appeal?

Trump will probably make arguments that Mr Merchan rejected before the trial, including that the indictment is legally flawed and politically motivated.

He is also likely to argue that Mr Merchan deprived him of a fair trial by making legal errors, including allowing salacious testimony by a former adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump – testimony his lawyers said was gratuitous and aimed at inflaming the jury against him.