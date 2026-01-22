Police say they will 'intervene decisively' at Iranian embassy protests in London

Police in London have said they will not allow legitimate protests at the Iranian embassy to spill over into violence as daily demonstrations continue.

Since the wave of anti-government protests began in Iran last month, which has seen thousands of people killed and detained, members of the exile community have gathered outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, west London.

During one protest, one man jumped on to the balcony, tore down the Iranian flag and replaced it with that of the pre-1979 revolution.

So far, here have been 31 arrests in the area of the embassy for offences including violent disorder, assault, aggravated trespass, criminal damage and a number of public order offences, the Metropolitan Police said. Four officers were injured during a protest outside the embassy last week.

James Harman, deputy assistant commissioner for Met operations, said there is a now a “near-permanent protest” at the embassy but the UK had duty to protect the building under the Vienna Convention.

Protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, west London. Getty Images

“On days of heightened activity we have seen objects thrown at buildings and attempts, occasionally successfully, to reach the balcony, then remove or replace the flag,” he said.

“We understand that many Iranians in the UK will feel incredibly strongly about these issue. But we cannot allow legitimate protests to cross into criminal behaviour, and we absolutely cannot allow people to use violence to let out their frustrations and anger on officers.

“You will continue to see a significant police presence at the Iranian embassy for as long as we need to. We will intervene decisively to restore order, we will intervene decisively to protect the public and we will intervene decisively to protect our officers.”

The British Foreign Office previously rejected reports from Iran that the UK’s ambassador in Tehran, Hugo Shorter, was summoned over one of the flag incidents, with sources insisting he merely “had a meeting” at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

A line of police outside the Iranian embassy in west London. AFP

An altercation outside the embassy in June resulted in seven Iranians being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They are due to stand trial in May next year.

Two men involved in an altercation outside the embassy, aged 37 and 39, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Met has previously said the incident is thought to have involved people who are “pro and anti-Iranian regime”.

The Iranian embassy was the site of a famous siege in 1980 when six armed men took 26 people hostage.

The hostage-takers were Iranian-Arabs campaigning for the sovereignty of Khuzestan province, in south-western Iran.

SAS soldiers stormed the embassy in 17 minutes on day six of the siege, rescuing all but one of the hostages, and killing five of the six hostage-takers.