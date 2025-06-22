Seven Iranians charged with assault after disorder outside embassy in London

Seven Iranian men have been charged after two people were assaulted during a protest outside the country's embassy in London, police have said.

Metropolitan Police said its officers responded to reports of a fight in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, west London, shortly before 10am on Friday.

Two men involved in an altercation outside the embassy, aged 37 and 39, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Met has previously said the incident is thought to have involved people who are “pro and anti-Iranian regime”.

Police officers stand in front of the Iranian embassy following the disturbance. Reuters

Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, including the 39 year old. Seven have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a police representative said.

They are Mohammad Nadiri, 30; Pourrezaei Vahid, 41; Armin Hasanlov, 35; Esmaeil Balouchy, 50; Saeed Hosseingholipoor, 34; Farzin Suleimani, 31; and Aref Yazdan Parast, also 31.

The men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Monday.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show two men lying on the ground in a fenced-off section of Princes Gate.

One man, who was shirtless, had blood covering his nose and mouth, while the other lay motionless clutching his left leg and ankle, with police officers attending to both.

Police imposed conditions to stop protesters from gathering in the area until 1pm on Sunday.

