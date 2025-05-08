Iran denies reports of plot against Israeli embassy in London

Iran's Foreign Minister has “categorically” denied reports that Iranian nationals were arrested in the UK over involvement in a plot to target the Israeli embassy in London.

“We are seeing stories in the media that Iranian nationals are allegedly involved in a supposed plot to target the Israeli embassy in London,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media on Thursday.

Five Iranian nationals were arrested at different locations in the UK on Saturday after an alleged plot to “target a single premises”, the Met police said at the time. Media outlets, including The Times newspaper, reported that the Israeli embassy was the target.

“Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels,” the Mr Araghchi added.

UK police have not confirmed that the Israeli embassy was the suspected target.

“Any speculation around this investigation could have a negative impact as we work to keep the public safe from potential threats,” Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, said on Wednesday.

Mr Araghchi said: “There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations.” Iran was ready to assist the UK in its investigation and to “to shed light on what has truly transpired”, he added.

Although the police have yet to confirm whether the foiled operations were backed by the Iranian state, the arrests have intensified calls to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

Two men aged 29 were detained in Swindon and Stockport, a 40-year-old was held in Rochdale, a 46-year-old in West London and a 24-year-old in Manchester.

The warrants mean the suspects can be held and questioned until Saturday May 10.

This year, the government placed Iran on the highest tier of the new foreign influence register, requiring it to register everything it does to exert political influence in the UK.

