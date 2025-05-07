Police forensic officers search a property in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where an Iranian was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. Getty Images
Police forensic officers search a property in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where an Iranian was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. Getty Images

News

UK

UK police question Iranian terror suspects as officials consider IRGC ban

UK's security minister reveals review of how to deal with threat from Iran will be published soon