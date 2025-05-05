Forensic officers search a house in Rochdale after the arrests. Getty
Forensic officers search a house in Rochdale after the arrests. Getty

News

UK

IRGC proscription needed to help UK address domestic threats from Iran, expert says

Arrest of seven Iranian terror suspects on Sunday has intesified calls to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

May 05, 2025