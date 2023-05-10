Trustees removed from 'Iran-run' Islamic Centre of England

The Charity Commission announced on Wednesday it had removed the trustees from the board of the Islamic Centre of England amid reports the organisation is linked to Iran.
An interim manager was appointed last week after the charity became the subject of a statutory inquiry by the regulator in November 2022.
The inquiry was opened due to serious concerns over the charity's governance, with the organisation previously issued with an official warning.
The Charity Commission said the trustees had failed to comply with their legal duties and responsibilities, while neglecting to protect the charity’s assets.
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat welcomed the decision on Wednesday, saying: “In recent months, I've warned often about the threat that Iran poses to us here in the United Kingdom.
“The actions of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and its agents have put lives in danger in our own country.”
“Its leadership [was] appointed by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is reported to have celebrated the lives of people like Gen Soleimani, the head of the IRGC, who [did] so much to spread hatred, death and destruction, not just in the Middle East, but around the world.”
Emma Moody of Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP was appointed interim manager on May 4 and was given the task of conducting a review of the charity’s governance and administration.
She will make recommendations to the Charity Commission based on her findings.