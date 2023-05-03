King Charles hosts anti-IRGC hunger striker Vahid Beheshti at Buckingham Palace

Royal garden party guest, hunger striker Vahid Beheshti, travelled to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday hoping to update King Charles III about his campaign to have the UK designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Beheshti and his wife Mattie Heaven were invited to the king's first official garden party, which took place three days before his coronation.

In a Twitter post, Ms Heaven said it was not easy for her husband — who was on day 70 of his hunger strike — to attend the event.

It was a great pleasure to be at His Majesty King Charles' #GardenParty at Buckingham Palace. My dear husband, @Vahid_Beheshti agreed to accompany me as my +1 despite his circumstances, being on day 70 of a #HungerStrike to proscribe the #IRGC. It was not easy for Vahid and I,…

Since Mr Beheshti began his strike more than two months ago, The National has documented his push to persuade UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

His audience with the monarch marks a significant step in his campaign, which has attracted support from cross-party MPs, and anti-Iran protesters in the UK and overseas.

The human rights activist, a native of Iran who has lived in Britain for the past 24 years, beamed as he set off for his royal meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Dressed in a suit and red tie, he appeared frail but upbeat as his wife pushed him in a wheelchair towards a waiting taxi.

For more than two months, he has camped out on the pavement opposite the Foreign Office, surviving on a daily diet of water, coffee and a few sugar cubes.

He has lost the ability to walk as his body grows weaker from a lack of nutrition.

Mr Beheshti previously told The National that he was prepared to die on hunger strike and said he would not give up until the IRGC is placed in the same category as Al Qaeda and Hamas.

After speaking out against the Iranian force's attempts to silence critics and journalists in the UK, he decided to take drastic action after growing frustrated with the Conservative government’s lack of action.

In response to Iran’s heavy-handed crackdown on anti-government protests, the UK has imposed sanctions on the IRGC.

But it has stopped short of listing it as a terror entity — a step that some campaigners say is crucial to send a message that its execution of demonstrators will not be tolerated.

Mr Beheshti last week met Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK’s minister for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and human rights.

Speaking to The National on Wednesday, the Foreign Office minister said his talks with the hunger striker went “very well”.

“The main thing is his health,” Lord Ahmad said. “I wish him the best. I think his health is the most important factor.”

The Conservative MP said that, as a Muslim who fasted for Ramadan, he knows how difficult abstaining from food can be and acknowledged Mr Beheshti’s “inspiring and courageous campaign”.

“As someone who has just come off Ramadan fasting, and that was just from dawn until dusk, I’ve got appreciation for what fasting is,” Lord Ahmad said.

Ms Heaven last month told The National that she had grave fears for the health of her husband but was proud of his efforts to raise awareness of the plight of women suffering at the hands of Iran’s hardline regime.