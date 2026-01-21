A government building that was burnt during recent public protests, in Tehran. AFP
News

More than 3,000 people killed in Iran protests, according to state media

Observers fear the true toll may be much higher

The National

January 21, 2026

  English
  • Arabic

A ​​security body ‌linked ​to Iran's Interior Ministry ‌has ‍put ‍the death ⁠toll related to the recent unrest in Iran ⁠at ​3,117 ‍people, state ⁠media ‌reported ⁠on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged that thousands of people were killed during the protests in the country over the past two weeks, but blamed the US and Israel for the toll.

A continuing internet blackout has made it difficult to obtain information from inside Iran. Some observers who have worked in hospitals or know doctors in Iran say the toll is probaby much higher than official counts.

More than 4,500 people have been killed in the protests that broke out at the end of last month, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Updated: January 21, 2026, 9:15 PM
Iran

