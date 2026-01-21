More than 3,000 people killed in Iran protests, according to state media

A ​​security body ‌linked ​to Iran's Interior Ministry ‌has ‍put ‍the death ⁠toll related to the recent unrest in Iran ⁠at ​3,117 ‍people, state ⁠media ‌reported ⁠on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged that thousands of people were killed during the protests in the country over the past two weeks, but blamed the US and Israel for the toll.

A continuing internet blackout has made it difficult to obtain information from inside Iran. Some observers who have worked in hospitals or know doctors in Iran say the toll is probaby much higher than official counts.

More than 4,500 people have been killed in the protests that broke out at the end of last month, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.