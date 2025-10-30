Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran. A UK minister says the group uses 'repression and targeted threats to carry out hostile acts'. EPA
News

UK

UK imposes sanctions on Iranian banker for financing IRGC

Aliakbar Ansari is accused of seeking to fund the 'destabilisation' of Britain

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

October 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UK has imposed sanctions on a “corrupt” Iranian banker for his role in financing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Foreign Office has announced.

Aliakbar Ansari, 56, is said to have “facilitated and provided support to hostile activity by the government of Iran”. This was carried out through funding “the IRGC and individuals who have undertaken activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of the United Kingdom or any other country”, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Ansari was born in the city of Ghazvin and holds passports from Cyprus, St Kitts and Nevis, as well as Iran, according to sanctions records. The sanctions imposed by the UK government mean he is subjected to an asset freeze, director disqualification and a travel ban.

UK Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer announced the sanctions, describing Mr Ansari as a "corrupt Iranian banker and businessman".

“This designation sends a clear message – we will not tolerate threats from the IRGC and will not hesitate to take the most effective measures against them," Mr Falconer said.

He called the IRGC as “one of the most powerful military organisations in Iran, reporting directly to the supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Its use of repression and targeted threats to carry out hostile acts, including here in the UK, is completely unacceptable," Mr Falconer added. "We will continue to take action to call out and tackle such behaviour.”

The intensity of Iranian activity against the UK has increased, with more than 20 potentially deadly plots launched last year, the head of the UK's domestic spy service MI5 revealed this month. In his annual address, the security agency’s director general, Sir Ken McCallum, said there had been the same number of plots in the past 12 months as there had been between January 2022 and last October.

Britain's counter-terrorism police arrested seven Iranians in May in two separate operations, in connection with an imminent plot to stage an attack in the UK. Among them were five people who a former intelligence officer suggested were part of a highly trained special operations unit.

After the arrests, there were renewed calls for the IRGC to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

British Security Minister Dan Jarvis revealed in May that the findings of a review by Jonathan Hall, the government's security adviser, on how to take action against Iran were to be published soon, but that has not yet happened.

