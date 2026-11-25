The international community “cannot afford to wait” another 46 years for a UN Water Conference, a senior Emirati official told The National, a day after the UN General Assembly adopted a UAE-backed resolution to hold the summits regularly.

The resolution, which was adopted by consensus in New York, comes ahead of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi next month, the third such summit in 50 years.

"The first UN Water Conference took place in 1977, and the second one was in 2023, so there is a 46-year gap," Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, told The National in an exclusive interview.

"We cannot afford to wait as an international community for another 46 years for water conferences to happen," he added.

The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution tabled by the UAE and Senegal to establish a regular, high-level intergovernmental process to advance global water priorities. The resolution mandates that UN Water Conferences be held every three years from 2031 to discuss water policy. Conferences had already been agreed for this year in Abu Dhabi and 2028 in Tajikistan.

The first UN Water Conference was held in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 1977. It took 46 years for governments to reconvene in New York in 2023, where they made about 700 voluntary commitments, including funding pledges and plans for joint projects.

The UAE and Senegal will co-host this year's Water Conference from December 8 to 10 in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first devoted to accelerating progress towards the UN’s sixth Sustainable Development Goal, which calls for universal access to water and sanitation and the sustainable management of both.

"What happened yesterday is historic because we gave this process a soul and life, so this conversation and dialogue will not stop in Abu Dhabi," Mr Balalaa told The National.

"And this resolution, at a time when multilateralism is under strain, shows how responsible and forward-thinking the UAE is when it comes to continuing these dialogues post the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi," he added.

The senior Emirati official, who has been leading preparations for the water conference, described the consensus as "historic". He said the UAE has engaged in "super-inclusive consultations" on the resolution with UN member states, international organisations, NGOs and civil society.

"We started speaking about it publicly during the High-Level Political Forum in New York in July. We mentioned it during the UNGA in September, and the first informal meetings took place in October," he explained to The National. "Yesterday this was all crowned in consensus with no objections or disassociation from some of the member states in New York. So we have a consensus. That's something... That's a beacon of hope, I have to say," he said.

Creating momentum

The UAE aims to make implementation and delivery of tangible results the focus of this year's UN Water Conference.

“The 2026 UN Water Conference must be a turning point – bringing member states together to commit to action, mobilise investment, forge partnerships, and accelerate solutions that deliver results on the ground," Mr Balalaa had said at a diplomatic briefing last month.

He told The National he hoped the water summit would ensure continuity in the UAE's efforts to put water at the top of the global agenda.

"Water is not a subject or a topic that should be at the margins of any agenda. Water is at the heart of everything we do. It's part of everything," Mr Balalaa said.

Abdulla Balalaa speaks at the media briefing for the 2026 UN Water Conference. Photo: 2026 UN Water Conference Show caption: Abdulla Balalaa speaks at the media briefing for the 2026 UN…

He said the UAE "created the momentum" for prioritising water as it prepared for the summit and urged the international community to sustain it in the years ahead.

"We made sure that this resolution comes before the conference to ensure the continuity of whatever is discussed in Abu Dhabi follows through and to sustain that momentum and progress we have made in the past two years," Mr Balalaa told The National.

"We also look forward to the day when we look at a project and say, 'This was discussed in Abu Dhabi, investments came through, the technology was there and available, and today communities are actually reaping and harvesting the benefits out of it,'" he added.

The conference will bring together UN member states, civil society and the private sector and encourage action on major issues including access, co-operation and financing.

Its three-day programme is organised around the themes of Water for Shared Prosperity, Investments for Lives and Livelihoods and Resilient Future Together.

Six interactive dialogues, adopted by consensus at the UN General Assembly, will anchor the formal programme, covering areas including water and sanitation, climate resilience, international co-operation and financing.

Notably, one dialogue will be dedicated entirely to investment and financing – a first for a UN Water Conference.