President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday set out the UAE's commitment to "achieving a more sustainable future for all" as the country prepares to welcome the world for landmark talks aimed at strengthening water security.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the significance of the UAE's role as joint host of the UN Water Conference, alongside Senegal. The summit is to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10 as leaders look to harness dialogue and diplomacy to bring about change.

The high-profile event will bring together thousands of decision-makers, campaigners and delegates from around the globe under a shared goal to protect and preserve water supplies and address scarcity concerns. It will be only the third UN Water Conference to be held, with previous events staged in Mar del Plata in Argentina in 1977 and New York in 2023.

"We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal in December," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X. "Recognising the critical link between water resilience and global development, stability and prosperity, the UAE is committed to fostering dialogue and diplomacy among international partners while advancing collective solutions to achieve a more sustainable future for all."

The UN World Water Development Report 2026 highlights how limited access to water and sanitation services can have stark consequences for people's health, education, livelihoods and safety. It warns that 2.1 billion around the world lack safely managed drinking water, while women and girls spend an estimated 250 million hours each day collecting water.

The UAE has previously said that the event must be a decisive moment in the international push to improve water security, which remains a pressing global challenge.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in October held a diplomatic briefing for ambassadors, deputy chiefs of mission and representatives of international organisations at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi to highlight the importance of the conference.

The briefing was led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability. He called for urgent collective action and said water security was “fundamental to national security, economic prosperity and sustainable development”, and that progress towards universal access was “far too slow”.

“We cannot afford to approach this challenge with business as usual,” he added. “The 2026 UN Water Conference must be a turning point – bringing member states together to commit to action, mobilise investment, forge partnerships and accelerate solutions that deliver results on the ground.

“We call on the world to come to Abu Dhabi to collaborate and act as we work together to translate collective ambition into measurable progress for people, economies and sustainable development.”

The conference will be the first to be aimed at accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure universal access to safe water and sanitation.

Its three-day programme is centred on the themes of Water for Shared Prosperity; Investments for Lives and Livelihoods; and Resilient Future Together. Six interactive dialogues, adopted by consensus at the UN General Assembly, will anchor the formal programme and cover areas including water and sanitation, climate resilience, international co-operation and financing.

Notably, one dialogue will be focused entirely on investment and financing – a first for a UN Water Conference.

The UAE will host the Oasis, an open venue bringing together government officials, business leaders, investors, innovators, civil groups and young people. National pavilions and exhibition spaces will enable countries and organisations to present solutions, display technology and forge partnerships aimed at translating political commitments into measurable progress.