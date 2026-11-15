President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with President of Timor-Leste in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with Jose Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, expanding collaboration in vital sectors and addressing pressing water security challenges facing the world.

The leaders explored efforts to bolster partnerships across the economy, trade, investment and renewable energy as part of Mr Horta's working visit to the Emirates.

Both sides also emphasised their commitment to advancing co-operation between the nations to support lasting growth and prosperity, the state news agency Wam reported.

Timor-Leste – also commonly referred to as East Timor – put itself on the map in 2002 when it gained independence after 24 years under Indonesian rule, becoming the first new nation to be born in the 21st century.

It is the smallest country in the South-East Asia region – with a population of about 1.4 million – and is heavily reliant on its agriculture sector while being particularly vulnerable to extreme weather and prolonged droughts.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Ramos-Horta reflected on the significance of the upcoming 2026 UN Water Security Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in December, in putting climate challenges at the top of the agenda.

They spoke of how the global gathering will prove instrumental in improving water management and ensuring the sustainability of precious water resources to support global development.

The leaders also highlighted continued co-operation through the Association of South-East Asian Nations as a vital framework in boosting relations.

In the meeting, the two men also underlined the need to promote co-existence, co-operation and the importance of pursuing a path towards peace to build strong societies and lay the foundations for a better future for generations to come.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials; and the delegation accompanying the President of Timor-Leste.