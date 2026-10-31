UAE calls on world leaders to commit to water security at landmark Abu Dhabi summit

The UAE has urged international leaders to attend the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December, calling it a critical turning point in tackling the global crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held its second diplomatic briefing for ambassadors, deputy chiefs of mission and representatives of international organisations at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi on Friday, before the conference co-hosted with Senegal from December 8-10.

The briefing, attended by 180 representatives – up from 150 at the first session in May – was led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.

Mr Balalaa called for urgent collective action, saying water security was “fundamental to national security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development” and that progress towards universal access remained “far too slow”.

“We cannot afford to approach this challenge with business as usual,” he said. “The 2026 UN Water Conference must be a turning point – bringing member states together to commit to action, mobilise investment, forge partnerships, and accelerate solutions that deliver results on the ground.

“We call on the world to come to Abu Dhabi to collaborate and act as we work together to translate collective ambition into measurable progress for people, economies, and sustainable development.”

The conference, to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will be only the third UN Water Conference in 50 years and the first dedicated to accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure universal access to safe water and sanitation.

Its three-day programme is organised around the themes of Water for Shared Prosperity, Investments for Lives and Livelihoods and Resilient Future Together.

Six interactive dialogues, adopted by consensus at the UN General Assembly, will anchor the formal programme, covering areas including water and sanitation, climate resilience, international co-operation and financing.

Notably, one dialogue will be dedicated entirely to investment and financing – a first for a UN Water Conference.

Alongside the formal Blue Zone programme, the UAE will host the Oasis, an open venue bringing together government officials, business leaders, investors, innovators, civil groups and young people.

Country pavilions and exhibition spaces will allow nations and organisations to present solutions, showcase technologies and forge partnerships aimed at translating political commitments into measurable progress on the ground.