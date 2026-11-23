The UN General Assembly adopted by consensus on Monday a landmark resolution calling for a global water conference to be held every three years, putting water and sanitation on its global agenda as countries fall behind on a goal of universal access by 2030.

The resolution comes with the UN Water Conference scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next month. The water conference, the third in 50 years, is the first to be hosted by nations of the Global South.

“Water sustains every society and economy, and is fundamental to sustainable development. Yet for too long it has lacked the consistent political attention and international co-ordination its importance demands. This resolution marks a historic step forward,” said the UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, Abdulla Balalaa.

“By establishing a regular UN Water Conference, member states have given the global water agenda the continuity and political platform it needs, ensuring the momentum built in Abu Dhabi this December carries forward through lasting dialogue, co-operation and action beyond 2030."

He added that the UAE is "proud" to work alongside Senegal and other UN member states to establish this new precedent, expressing the hope that this year's conference will be a "turning point" and bring "more voices, expertise and investment into the global water effort".

Under the resolution led by the UAE and Senegal, governments will meet every three years from 2031 to discuss water policy. Conferences had already been agreed for this year and 2028.

The UN held its first water conference in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 1977. It took 46 years for governments to reconvene in New York in 2023, when they and other participants made about 700 voluntary commitments, including funding pledges and plans for joint projects.

The UAE and Senegal will co-host this year's Water Conference from December 8 to 10 in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first devoted to accelerating progress towards the UN’s sixth Sustainable Development Goal, which calls for universal access to water and sanitation and the sustainable management of both.

“Water underpins many of the development goals we have within the United Nations: human dignity, public health, food security, energy systems, climate resilience, economic prosperity, gender equality and peace," the UAE's ambassador to the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, told member states before the vote.

"With an estimated 2.1 billion people still lacking access to safely managed drinking water, a more predictable architecture for dialogue can help us rise to this challenge."

The resolution asks the UN Secretary General to co-ordinate support across agencies and submit a report at least six months before the 2031 conference. The report will draw on contributions from governments and UN bodies to assess previous initiatives, lessons and obstacles.

The conferences and their preparations will be financed outside the UN’s regular budget. Governments, financial institutions and other donors are encouraged to contribute voluntarily and help developing countries attend, with priority given to the least developed countries and small, developing island states.

In addition to the roughly two billion people lacking safely managed drinking water in 2024, 3.4 billion lacked safely managed sanitation, according to UN figures. The share of the global population with safely managed sanitation rose to 58 per cent in 2024 from 48 per cent in 2015.

A UN report published in January said the world was entering an era of “water bankruptcy”, in which overuse of rivers, lakes and aquifers has left some natural systems beyond repair or too costly to restore. It pointed to shrinking glaciers and degraded wetlands and warned of consequences for food prices, jobs, migration and geopolitical stability.

The Middle East and North Africa are among the world’s most water-stressed regions. The World Bank estimates that water scarcity, worsened by climate change, could cost the region between 6 per cent and 14 per cent of its gross domestic product by 2050.