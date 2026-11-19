A new platform connecting water innovators with investors and partners will make its debut at the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative will launch Water Lab during the gathering, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal from December 8-10 at Adnec.

The platform is designed to help scale promising water technologies by promoting investment, expertise and strategic partnerships needed to advance their development and deployment.

Water scarcity continues to grow as a global crisis. The UN estimates that water shortages could displace 700 million people by 2030.

Water Lab will highlight emerging technologies across water treatment and reuse, desalination, agriculture, efficiency and resource recovery, showcasing more than 50 innovations from around the world.

'Growing wave of innovation'

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, chief executive of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said the platform was designed to turn potential into measurable impact.

"Around the world, we are seeing a growing wave of innovation in response to water scarcity," Ms Al Ateeqi said.

"Water Lab brings this mission to life by connecting innovators with investors and strategic partners who can provide the capital, expertise and support needed to advance their technologies."

Among the featured participants will be the six finalist teams from Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture, a Dh8 million competition launched in 2025 to reduce water consumption in farming while maintaining or improving crop yields.

Semifinalist teams from XPrize Water Scarcity – a five-year, $119-million global competition launched in 2024 – will also be featured, with the winning solution announced at the conference.

The initiative's programme at the conference will include panel discussions on breakthrough water solutions, artificial intelligence, youth leadership, international co-operation and investment.

The conference will also spotlight Water Pioneers, a national programme equipping young Emiratis with knowledge and leadership skills to address water scarcity, with its inaugural cohort of 15 participants drawn from fields spanning engineering, finance, public policy and the arts.

The event will be the third UN Water Conference to be held, with events staged in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 1977 and New York in 2023.