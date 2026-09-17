President Sheikh Mohamed receives Senegal leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed has received Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Abu Dhabi, with the two leaders pledging to deepen bilateral ties across investment, trade and development.

Mr Faye arrived on a working visit on Wednesday and Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the talks would help advance co-operation between the two nations.

Discussions covered various areas within UAE-Senegal relations, with the two leaders identifying opportunities to strengthen ties in investment, the economy and development, in line with their shared ambitions for long-term growth.

A key focus of the meeting was the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE and Senegal are set to co-host in Abu Dhabi from December 8-10.

The conference comes as growing populations, urbanisation and climate change place mounting pressure on global freshwater supplies.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Faye underscored the importance of water security as a development priority, not only for their respective countries but for the wider global community, reaffirming their shared vision on water-related issues.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international matters of mutual concern and Sheikh Mohamed confirmed the UAE's broader commitment to building development partnerships across Africa, describing Senegal as part of the Emirates' longstanding approach to fostering progress and prosperity on the continent.