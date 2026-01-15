President Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Senegal

President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the two countries across a range of sectors, "particularly the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and other areas that support the progress and prosperity of both nations", state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides discussed further strengthening the long-standing ties between the UAE and Senegal, which have continued to grow steadily over the decades.

Mr Faye's working visit to the UAE included participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.