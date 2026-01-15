President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Senegal

Bassirou Diomaye Faye on working visit to UAE

January 15, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the two countries across a range of sectors, "particularly the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and other areas that support the progress and prosperity of both nations", state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides discussed further strengthening the long-standing ties between the UAE and Senegal, which have continued to grow steadily over the decades.

Mr Faye's working visit to the UAE included participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Updated: January 15, 2026, 6:05 PM
