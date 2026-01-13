President Sheikh Mohamed with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets heads of states in Abu Dhabi

Meetings took place at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

The National

January 13, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed met several global leaders including the presidents of South Africa and Mozambique on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the countries when he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They discussed the significance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform for exchanging expertise and ideas, state news agency Wam reported. Both sides spoke of their shared interest in sustainability and emphasised their commitment to support renewable energy and the green economy.

Sheikh Mohamed also met Daniel Chapo, President of Mozambique, on the fringes of the same event. They discussed the development of co-operation between their countries across a range of sectors, with a focus on the economy, trade, development, renewables and energy security.

Also on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed met the leaders of Nigeria and the Philippines, as the nations signed trade agreements with the UAE at the sustainability event. The UAE President also met Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Updated: January 13, 2026, 4:06 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Most popular today

1

Palestine and ICE protest messages on Golden Globes red carpet

2

Cartoon for January 13, 2026

3

Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman rally troops ahead of Riyadh derby

4

Golden Globes 2026 top moments: Mullets, memes and memorable messages

5

My Dubai Salary: ‘From earning Dh3,000 in Dubai Duty Free, I now draw Dh200,000 a month in real estate’

6

George RR Martin has outlined 12 unpublished Dunk & Egg stories for HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

7

Sharjah power cut strikes large sections of emirate

8

Abu Dhabi appoints Sheikh Khaled as chairman of new sovereign wealth fund L'imad

9

Etihad Airways named world’s safest airline thanks to turbulence management and crash-free history

10

How crops are being grown and fish reared in an eco-friendly way in the Sharjah desert