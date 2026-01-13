President Sheikh Mohamed meets heads of states in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met several global leaders including the presidents of South Africa and Mozambique on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the countries when he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They discussed the significance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform for exchanging expertise and ideas, state news agency Wam reported. Both sides spoke of their shared interest in sustainability and emphasised their commitment to support renewable energy and the green economy.

Sheikh Mohamed also met Daniel Chapo, President of Mozambique, on the fringes of the same event. They discussed the development of co-operation between their countries across a range of sectors, with a focus on the economy, trade, development, renewables and energy security.

Also on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed met the leaders of Nigeria and the Philippines, as the nations signed trade agreements with the UAE at the sustainability event. The UAE President also met Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro.