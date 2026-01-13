UAE and Philippines sign Cepa to boost investment and trade flows

The UAE and the Philippines have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, opening investment opportunities and reducing trade barriers between the two nations.

The trade deal - the Emirates' 29th with partner countries - will reduce tariffs, boost bilateral investment flows and create opportunities in key sectors including electrical equipment, financial services, agriculture and precious metals, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The Cepa was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's.

Since it was launched in September 2021, the UAE's Cepa programme has concluded 28 agreements with countries around the globe.

Deals have become effective with India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Georgia, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia, Jordan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia, as per the November data from the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and the Philippines grew 22.4 per cent annually to $853.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, on pace to surpass the $940 million posted in the previous year, official data shows.

The UAE is the Philippines’ top export market among Arab and African countries, and its 17th largest trade partner globally. Filipinos also comprise one of the largest expatriate communities in the Emirates.