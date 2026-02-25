UAE says control of Gaza must remain in Palestinian hands

The UAE said on Wednesday that the governance of Gaza must remain under the control of the Palestinian people, as it reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution to the Palestinian–Israeli conflict.

Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, called for resolving the conflict through a “just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state”.

“Governance and administration of Gaza are the responsibility of the Palestinian people,” he told the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in the Swiss city.

The UAE is a member of Donald Trump's Board of Peace, which is part of a phased ceasefire plan introduced by the US President in October that largely ended two years of war in Gaza.

Led by Mr Trump, the board is responsible for overseeing the second phase of the fragile ceasefire. Plans for phase two include disarming the Palestinian militant group Hamas and rebuilding the enclave from the rubble of Israel's two-year war.

The board's first meeting was held last week in Washington, during which the UAE announced a further $1.2 billion in support for Gaza.

“The UAE has topped the list of countries providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, contributing more than 45 per cent of total international aid through various channels, including humanitarian and relief assistance, and the treatment of thousands of Palestinians throughout the war,” said Mr Al Musharakh.

Mr Trump said during the board's meeting that the UAE, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait had contributed more than $7 billion towards the relief package for Gaza. The US would contribute $10 billion on top of that, he added.

The Board of Peace has been given a mandate by the UN Security Council but faces questions over whether it aspires to compete against the world body. While Gaza is its first priority, Mr Trump has suggested that the board could eventually address challenges beyond the enclave.

Sudan

On Sudan, Mr Al Musharakh reiterated his country’s commitment to achieving a permanent ceasefire alongside other mediators.

The Emirates is one of the Quad countries, alongside the US, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, pushing for an end to Sudan's nearly-three year conflict between the armed forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

This month, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, announced a "comprehensive peace plan” for Sudan. It has five pillars: an immediate truce, sustained humanitarian access and civilian protection, a permanent ceasefire, a political transition to a civilian-led government and postwar reconstruction.

However, Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan pledged this week to fight on in the country until the RSF are defeated or surrender.

"As the international community is pursuing a solution to the catastrophic civil war in Sudan, the representative of the Port Sudan authority, one of the warring parties, continues to thwart these efforts, including those of the Quad led by the United States, by persisting in levelling false accusations against my country and UN mechanisms," said Mr Al Musharakh.

Sudan's Justice Minister Abdullah Dirif accused the UAE in an earlier session on Wednesday of "sponsoring" the RSF and supplying it with arms. The UAE strongly rejects the repeated allegation.

Both warring sides have been accused by the UN of war crimes and of committing atrocities against civilians. The RSF, specifically, carried out ethnically targeted killings, widespread sexual violence and enforced disappearances during their October takeover of El Fasher city in the Darfur region, according to an independent UN fact-finding mission.

Mr Al Musharakh said that the UAE supports a “transitional process leading to an independent civilian government – one that is free from the influence of warring parties and extremist groups”.

“Since the outbreak of the current crisis, the country has provided $1.284 billion in assistance to address urgent humanitarian needs, including $500 million pledged during the donor conference for Sudan hosted by the United States in February,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Beyond the region, Mr Al Musharakh said his country had pursued humanitarian diplomacy and worked to bridge differences between Russia and Ukraine.

The countries conducted two rounds of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, as they sought to advance efforts to reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The UAE has also facilitated exchanges of prisoners of war between the two sides. This resulted in the release of 4,955 detainees, he said.