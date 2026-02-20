President Sheikh Mohamed meets Marcell Biro, chief national security adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Hungarian security adviser in Abu Dhabi

Regional and international developments and ways to bolster co-operation raised during talks

The National

February 20, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received Marcell Biro, chief national security adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Mr Biro conveyed Mr Orban’s greetings to Sheikh Mohamed as talks at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi focused on bilateral co-operation between the two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

Mr Orban made a working visit to the Emirates in September, where he met Sheikh Mohamed to reflect on the steady growth in relations between their nations, 35 years after diplomatic ties were established.

Updated: February 20, 2026, 3:01 PM
