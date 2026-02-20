President Sheikh Mohamed meets Hungarian security adviser in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received Marcell Biro, chief national security adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Mr Biro conveyed Mr Orban’s greetings to Sheikh Mohamed as talks at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi focused on bilateral co-operation between the two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

Mr Orban made a working visit to the Emirates in September, where he met Sheikh Mohamed to reflect on the steady growth in relations between their nations, 35 years after diplomatic ties were established.