President Sheikh Mohamed with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed greets Mr Orban at Emirates Palace
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban speaking during a lunch reception
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, left, and Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attend a meeting with Mr Orban
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening bilateral co-operation
Sheikh Mohamed with Mr Orban, who is on a working visit to the UAE
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban reflected on the steady growth in relations between their nations, 35 years after diplomatic ties were established
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Hungarian PM Orban in Abu Dhabi

Leaders discuss efforts to bolster bilateral ties at Emirates Palace

The National

September 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The leaders explored ways to strengthen ties in a variety of fields, including the economy, investment, renewable energy and technology.

They reflected on the steady growth in relations between their nations, 35 years on from diplomatic ties first being established.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban also discussed a number of regional and international issues and set out their support for efforts to bring about peace in the region and around the world.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed last met Mr Orban in Budapest in July.

On that occasion, the two men witnessed the signing of agreements in areas including data centres and artificial intelligence projects, renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development, energy storage systems and defence.

Mr Orban later hosted a state dinner in honour of the President and the Emirati delegation, which was attended by Hungarian ministers and senior officials.

While you're here
Updated: September 12, 2025, 12:07 PM`
UAEHungarySheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAbu Dhabi