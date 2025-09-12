President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Hungarian PM Orban in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
The leaders explored ways to strengthen ties in a variety of fields, including the economy, investment, renewable energy and technology.
They reflected on the steady growth in relations between their nations, 35 years on from diplomatic ties first being established.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban also discussed a number of regional and international issues and set out their support for efforts to bring about peace in the region and around the world.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.
Sheikh Mohamed last met Mr Orban in Budapest in July.
On that occasion, the two men witnessed the signing of agreements in areas including data centres and artificial intelligence projects, renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development, energy storage systems and defence.
Mr Orban later hosted a state dinner in honour of the President and the Emirati delegation, which was attended by Hungarian ministers and senior officials.
