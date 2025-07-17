President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Albanian Prime Minister on working visit

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday after arriving in Tirana on a working visit.

The two leaders reviewed the growing partnership between their countries and discussed efforts to advance relations in key sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security and technology during high-level discussions.

Sheikh Mohamed set out his commitment to forging robust ties across the Balkans. He said Albania was an important partner for the Emirates.

Mr Rama spoke of his hopes that the visit would establish new avenues of co-operation after welcoming Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation at the Prime Minister's Office in Kryeministria.

The two men also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, emphasising the need to promote dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

UAE leader given national honour

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama presents Sheikh Mohamed with the Benemerenti medal. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

During the meeting, Mr Rama awarded Sheikh Mohamed the Benemerenti medal, the highest public honour conferred by the Prime Minister of Albania, in recognition of the President's pivotal role in strengthening UAE-Albanian relations.

The Prime Minister praised Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties, describing the award as a mark of his country's deep respect and appreciation for him.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the UAE President; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Faisal Al Bannai, adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to the Hellenic Republic and non-resident ambassador to Albania; and Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of the board of directors of Eagle Hills.

On his arrival in the Albanian capital earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed was greeted at Tirana International Airport by Mr Rama along with senior ministers and officials.

The President's trip to Albania came after he concluded a state visit to Turkey on Wednesday, in which he issued a joint call for peace with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Mr Erdogan at Turkey’s Presidential Palace and an official reception was hosted in his honour, state news agency Wam reported.

