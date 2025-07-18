President Sheikh Mohamed meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban in Budapest

President Sheikh Mohamed met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest during an official visit on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed regional and global issues, including the need to support international efforts aimed at strengthening stability and peace around the world. They emphasised the importance of resolving crises and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing co-operation with Hungary to help advance development goals and promote further progress and prosperity for both countries.

He also repeated the UAE’s consistent approach of "building bridges of co-operation with countries around the world and continuing to foster productive partnerships based on collaboration and mutual interests", Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban also witnessed the signing of agreements in areas including data centres and artificial intelligence projects, renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development, energy storage systems and defence.

Mr Orban later hosted a state dinner in honour of the President and the Emirati delegation, which was attended by Hungarian ministers and senior officials.

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Voices: How A Great Singer Can Change Your Life

Nick Coleman

Jonathan Cape

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

FIGHT%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYousuf%20Ali%20(2-0-0)%20(win-loss-draw)%20v%20Alex%20Semugenyi%20(0-1-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBenyamin%20Moradzadeh%20(0-0-0)%20v%20Rohit%20Chaudhary%20(4-0-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%204%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EYoussef%20Karrar%20(1-0-0)%20v%20Muhammad%20Muzeei%20(0-0-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%206%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMarwan%20Mohamad%20Madboly%20(2-0-0)%20v%20Sheldon%20Schultz%20(4-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20featherweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBishara%20Sabbar%20(6-0-0)%20v%20Mohammed%20Azahar%20(8-5-1)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECruiseweight%208%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Bekdash%20(25-0-0)%20v%20Musa%20N%E2%80%99tege%20(8-4-0)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESuper%20flyweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESultan%20Al%20Nuaimi%20(9-0-0)%20v%20Jemsi%20Kibazange%20(18-6-2)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%2010%20rounds%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EBader%20Samreen%20(8-0-0)%20v%20Jose%20Paez%20Gonzales%20(16-2-2-)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov) Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14 Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov) Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

In 2018, the ICRC received 27,756 trace requests in the Middle East alone. The global total was 45,507. There are 139,018 global trace requests that have not been resolved yet, 55,672 of these are in the Middle East region. More than 540,000 individuals approached the ICRC in the Middle East asking to be reunited with missing loved ones in 2018. The total figure for the entire world was 654,000 in 2018.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.5-litre%20V12%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E725hp%20at%207%2C750rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E716Nm%20at%206%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ4%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C650%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Our Time Has Come

Alyssa Ayres, Oxford University Press