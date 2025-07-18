President Sheikh Mohamed meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban in Budapest

President Sheikh Mohamed met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest during an official visit on Thursday.
The two leaders discussed regional and global issues, including the need to support international efforts aimed at strengthening stability and peace around the world. They emphasised the importance of resolving crises and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing co-operation with Hungary to help advance development goals and promote further progress and prosperity for both countries.
He also repeated the UAE’s consistent approach of "building bridges of co-operation with countries around the world and continuing to foster productive partnerships based on collaboration and mutual interests", Wam said.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Orban also witnessed the signing of agreements in areas including data centres and artificial intelligence projects, renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development, energy storage systems and defence.
Mr Orban later hosted a state dinner in honour of the President and the Emirati delegation, which was attended by Hungarian ministers and senior officials.
