Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi celebrates UAE culture in historic closing ceremony

Thousands of athletes of all ages and abilities from around the world arrived in Abu Dhabi to make history in the biggest and most diverse multisport event yet held in the region.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi, which began in spectacular fashion on February 6, came to a close at Hudayriyat Island on February 15.

The closing ceremony paid homage to the UAE’s rich culture and celebrated community, tradition, identity and connection beyond sport.

“For 10 days, arenas became symbols of something greater. It wasn’t just about medals, it was about moments,” a post on the Games' X account read. “Moments that brought generations together, strengthened bonds, and reminded us why sport matters.”

Thousands attended to celebrate a successful 10 days of sporting action. Its next iteration will be in 2027 on Como Lake in Lombardy, northern Italy.

Highlights of 2026 Games

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday hailed the enduring power of sport to “unite people and communities” on a visit to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

“The event reflects the power of sport to unite people and communities,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. “We are proud of the scale of participation in the event and its high organisational standards, which reflect our country’s ability to host major international events, promote sport for all and enhance quality of life.”

On Friday, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, launched into action alongside athletes of all ages and nationalities in the jiu-jitsu event at Mubadala Arena.

Dr Al Neyadi etched his name into the record books after spending six months on board the International Space Station in 2023, becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk as part of the voyage.

He took on his Cabinet role in January 2024, embarking on a new mission to provide a platform for progress for the nation's next generation.

He has now added another achievement to his resume after making it on to the podium in the purple belt category of the competition.

Lisa Wirsing competes in the Recurve 40+ women’s division at the Open Masters Games at the Zayed Cricket Stadium archery grounds. Victor Besa / The National

Competitors take aim during the archery event. The multi-sports event has attracted more than 20,000 athletes to the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

Traditional diving at Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi. The Open Masters Games is taking place in several venues across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Getty Images

Table tennis competition at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The games run until February 15. Getty Images

Chess competition at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. More than 25,000 male and female athletes are competing in the games from 92 countries. Getty Images

Traditional dhow racing at Al Mirfa in Abu Dhabi. There will be 13 events for athletes with disabilities. Getty Images

Track Athletics at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Under the slogan “United by Sports, Active for Life”, the games celebrate inclusivity and community. Getty Images

Weightlifting at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Table Tennis at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

















Triumph of sport’s power

The competition featured more than 25,000 male and female athletes from 92 countries, vying for glory in 38 sports held all over the emirate.

The event was open to athletes aged at least 30 − with no upper age limit − and featured 13 sports for athletes with disabilities, demonstrating sport's unifying power and spirit of inclusivity.

Unlike elite competitions, the Open Masters Games emphasise participation, lifelong fitness and community engagement over medals and rankings.

For the first time, the programme this year featured six traditional sports, including camel racing, dhow sailing and falconry, alongside mainstream disciplines such as cycling, ice hockey, padel and athletics, to reflect regional heritage and global sporting culture.

The Open Masters Games are an evolution of the World Masters Games, the largest international multisport event for older athletes, held every four years since 1985.

Ghalya Al Ali, director of community engagement for the event, said what sets it apart from other sporting competitions is its focus on community participation.

“What really makes the Masters Games different is that it is for everyone,” she said. “You don’t need to be a professional athlete or an elite performer.

“In previous editions, we’ve seen participants well into their nineties. That alone shows how important it is to keep older members of society active, engaged and involved.”