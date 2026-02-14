Trailblazing Emirati astronaut swaps space for sport at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

An Emirati minister and history-making astronaut took one giant leap into sporting competition to secure silver medal success at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Al Neyadi, who serves as Minister of State for Youth Affairs, launched into action alongside athletes of all ages and nationalities in the jiu-jitsu event at Mubadala Arena on Friday.

Dr Al Neyadi etched his name in the record books after spending six months aboard the International Space Station in 2023, becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk as part of the remarkable voyage.

He took on his cabinet role in January 2024, embarking on a new mission to provide a platform for progress for the nation's next generation.

He has now added another notable achievement to his impressive resume after making it onto the podium in the purple belt category of the competition.

At 44, the Al Ain-born space explorer epitomises the Open Masters' philosophy of ensuring sport is open to all - regardless of age, background or experience.

'Moment of pride'

Sultan Al Neyadi grapples for supremacy on the mat. Photo: Open Masters Games

Describing the UAE as a "hub of sporting ambition", Dr Al Neyadi told of his joy at participating in the major festival of sport.

"I was proud to take part in the Games through jiu-jitsu competitions and the traditional AlTabbah Championship — one of the UAE’s authentic heritage sports.

"The experience truly embodied the spirit of positive competition and connection among participants from different nations.

"It was a moment of pride in witnessing how the UAE continues to provide a world-class athletic environment that nurtures talent and brings together challenge, diversity, and cultural identity in one integrated human and athletic experience."

Sultan Al Neyadi in space - in pictures

Sultan Al Neyadi gives the thumbs up after leaving the Dragon capsule. Photo: Nasa

Sultan Al Neyadi with, from left, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronaut Warren Hoburg and fellow US astronaut Stephen Bowen, inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule, on the recovery ship Megan, after splashdown. Photo: Nasa

Ground crew enter the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Photo: Nasa

The SpaceX capsule is lifted out of the water. Photo: Nasa

Support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon capsule shortly after splashdown. Photo: Nasa

The SpaceX Dragon capsule's parachutes are deployed to slow its descent. Photo: Nasa

The SpaceX Dragon capsule travels back towards Earth. Photo: Nasa

The International Space Station as seen by the SpaceX Dragon capsule after undocking. Photo: Nasa

The rockets of the SpaceX Dragon capsule's firing immediately after leaving the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa

A graphic published by Nasa to illustrate the SpaceX Dragon capsule's trajectory immediately after leaving the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa

The Dragon capsule moves away from the International Space Station after undocking. The white light in the centre is an interior light of the capsule. Photo: Nasa

The SpaceX Dragon capsule docked on the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa

Ground control before the mission. Photo: Nasa

Sultan Al Neyadi puts on his space suit before departing the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa

The SpaceX Dragon capsule being prepared for departure from the International Space Station. Photo: Nasa

Sultan Al Neyadi looks at Earth from the International Space Station before leaving. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / Twitter

The Mubadala building in Abu Dhabi is lit up to mark Sultan Al Neyadi's return to Earth from the International Space Station. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The Mubadala building is lit up to mark Sultan Al Neyadi's return to Earth from the International Space Station. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office



































Breaking down barriers

The Open Masters Games, which kicked off on Friday, February 6 and concludes on Sunday, has brought together more than 25,000 male and female athletes from 92 countries, vying for glory in 38 sports held all over the emirate.

The event is open to athletes aged at least 30 − with no upper age limit − and included 13 sports for athletes with disabilities.

Unlike elite competitions, the Open Masters Games emphasise participation, lifelong fitness and community engagement over medals and rankings.

The first Open Masters to be held in the Middle East has served to demonstrate sport's spirit of inclusivity and its enduring power to unite.

One of the stars of the show has been a 91-year-old great-grandfather proving age is no obstacle.

Radnaa Tseren, from Mongolia, left the competition trailing in his wake to clinch the 200-metre race on Tuesday, winning hearts and admiration along the way.

The National also spoke to two Emirati para-athletes taking part in archery events, who had their sights set on winning places at the LA Olympics in 2028.