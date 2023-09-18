Sultan Al Neyadi receives hero's welcome in Abu Dhabi

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday to a hero's welcome after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received the astronaut at Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal.

Dr Al Neyadi handed an Emirati flag that had been to space to Sheikh Mohamed, who unfurled it for television cameras.

“I am thrilled to share the exciting news that our national flag has made its way to space for the second time, but this time, it ventured beyond the confines of the space station,” Dr Al Neyadi said.

“This is merely the inception of our journey, and with the grace of God, we aspire to achieve further milestones in space exploration.

“I have a vision that this mission will be followed by the placement of the flag I hold in my hands today on both the Moon and Mars."

A grand reception included Emirati pupils in astronaut flight suits. Giant screens spread across the terminal displayed portraits of the astronaut and messages of his homecoming.

His father and several of his six children greeted him as he exited the aircraft, welcoming him back with hugs.

Dr Al Neyadi, who was born in Al Ain, made history during his ISS mission when he became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

He returned to Earth on September 4.