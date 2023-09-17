Abu Dhabi International Airport trials operations at new Terminal A building

Abu Dhabi International Airport's long-awaited Midfield terminal building has begun trialling operations ahead of its opening in November.

More than 6,000 volunteers have taken part in the airport's largest live trial and testing exercise to date, state news agency Wam reported.

All systems including check-in and baggage, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customers have undergone stringent testing.

Volunteers have spent time testing the speed and accuracy of the process for passengers, including document and customs inspections.

They have also tested the efficiency of departure areas, scanning boarding passes and assessing procedures to communicate changes in flight information.

"Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A's opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive, large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations," said Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports, in a press release.

"I would like to thank the volunteers who have participated in these trials for their unwavering support as we gear up to welcome passengers to Terminal A in November."

READ MORE Abu Dhabi looks to new aviation era as $3bn terminal to open

The new building is set to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Covering 742,000 square metres, it is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will increase Abu Dhabi International Airport's passenger and cargo capacity significantly.

Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be moving to Terminal A once it opens.

Construction began on Terminal A in 2012 and it was originally scheduled for completion in 2017.

Construction milestones at Abu Dhabi's Midfield Terminal – in pictures