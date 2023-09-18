Dubai airports stamping passports with Sultan Al Neyadi homecoming message

Passengers arriving at Dubai airports will receive a special stamp to mark the return of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi after his historic six-month space mission.

From September 18 to 19, the slogan “The Return of the Hero Sultan Al Neyadi” will be stamped inside passports to mark the historic occasion and the Emirati's achievements.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs Dubai announced the introduction of a special stamp on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The stamp was created in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre after it announced the date for the astronaut's return to the UAE last week.

Dr Al Neyadi returns to the UAE for a long-awaited homecoming after his historic mission in space on Monday.

Dr Al Neyadi was pictured in a group photo shared on social media with his travelling party in front of the UAE plane flying him back to the Emirates.

The astronaut is set to receive a hero's welcome when he sets foot on home soil after helping to inspire a new generation of space enthusiasts.

The explorer returned to Earth on September 4. Following his return, he has been taking part in a recovery programme in Houston, Texas, to help him readapt to gravity.

Dr Al Neyadi is being accompanied on the journey home by Hazza Al Mansouri, who was the first Emirati to travel to space in 2019.

