Abu Dhabi landmarks light up to welcome Sultan Al Neyadi home

Emirati astronaut returns to the UAE on Monday after historic six-month mission in space

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Tower was among the buildings lit up in honour of Sultan Al Neyadi's homecoming. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Salam Al Amir author image
Salam Al Amir
Sep 18, 2023
Abu Dhabi landmarks were lit up on Sunday night in celebration of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's impending return to the UAE.

The Adnoc headquarters, Mubadala Tower, Khalifa University and Marina Mall's observation tower were illuminated with images of the trailblazing explorer.

Dr Al Neyadi will make his long-awaited homecoming on Monday following a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

He is set for a hero's welcome after making history during his time in space.

Dr Al Neyadi completed the UAE’s second human space flight and the Arab world’s first long-term mission.

He also became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk, spending more than six hours outside of the ISS to carry out key maintenance work.

People can tune into a live-stream of his return to the UAE from 5.30pm at mbrsc.ae/live/ and on YouTube.

Since his return to Earth on September 4, Dr Al Neyadi has been part of an intensive recovery programme in Houston, Texas, to aid him in readapting to gravity.

During his time on the ISS, Dr Al Neyadi conducted science lessons in both English and Arabic, reaching young audiences globally and inspiring a new generation of space enthusiasts.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Dr Al Neyadi said this has been the experience of a lifetime.

“After returning to Earth, it's time to come home. I look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in our beloved UAE,” he wrote.

Updated: September 18, 2023, 6:35 AM
UAESpace
