How to watch astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's return to UAE

UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi is due to return to the Emirates on Monday after completing the longest Arab space mission in history.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) last Thursday announced his homecoming date.

A hero's welcome will greet Dr Al Neyadi in Abu Dhabi, with celebrations held in his honour.

Mr Al Mansoori told The National Dr Al Neyadi would participate in “a lot of activities before going back to the US to continue his debrief.”

How to watch Sultan Al Neyadi's homecoming

According to MBRSC, the astronaut is due to arrive in the Emirates about 5.30pm.

However, it is unclear where the homecoming party will take place.

But others can tune into a live-stream to watch Dr Al Neyadi's return.

The MBRSC will be streaming the event on mbrsc.ae/live/ and on YouTube from 5.30pm UAE time.

Tomorrow marks the @Astro_Alneyadi's return to the UAE, after completing the longest Arab space mission in history. https://t.co/h6OSPyy5RL pic.twitter.com/ebNANbMtRl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 17, 2023

Dr Al Neyadi spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and returned to Earth on September 4.

He has since been taking part in a recovery programme in Houston, Texas, to help him readapt to gravity.

READ MORE Sultan Al Neyadi's joys in space included mango salads and playing chess

In a one-minute video posted by MBRSC to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Al Neyadi expressed his heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped to make his space mission a success.

“Greetings! And this time from Earth!” he said.

“Thank you so much everybody for the support. We're back and it has been an incredible journey going to space – spending six months aboard the ISS.

“I'm really happy with the achievements we've made,” he said. “It's only the beginning and hopefully we will continue this journey with other people from the UAE and the region.”