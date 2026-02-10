Disabled archers dream of LA Olympics after Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

For Emirati para-archers taking part in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi, the event is more than a competition – it is a step towards a shared ambition of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Emirati para-athlete Ahmed Al Naqbi, 44, said competing in the UAE this year has strengthened his belief in the long-term goal of reaching LA.

“When my daughters saw me compete, they started taking part in sport, too, and winning the same medals and awards I used to get,” he told The National. “They always aim for first place and the gold medal – just like their father.”

The father of two girls, 8 and 11, was born healthy but had a large cyst on his back that doctors said required immediate surgery. During an operation to remove it at birth, his spinal cord was damaged accidentally.

Although he has sensation in his legs, Mr Al Naqbi is unable to walk. Despite this, he remained active and won various sporting competitions before discovering archery six years ago.

“Archery changed everything for me,” he said. “It helped my personal life, my self-esteem and now even my mother encourages me.”

From left, Ali Al Marri 47, and Ahmed Al Naqbi, 43, at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How do archers qualify?

Disabled athletes have long competed in the Olympics, beginning with gymnast George Eyser in 1904, long before the establishment of the Paralympic Games in 1960. To this day, disabled athletes can compete in the Olympics if they get through the relevant qualifying rounds.

Archers can qualify for the Olympics by securing quota places for their National Olympic Committee through performances at designated World Archery championships, continental games and final qualification tournaments.

Spots are awarded to the nation, not the individual, meaning the country may hold trials to select the final competitor. Archers must achieve a minimum score of 640 in a World Archery event to be considered.

Mr Al Naqbi's highest score to date is 626. His scores at the Open Masters Games this week will not contribute to his qualification.

Putting in the hard work

Mr Al Naqbi trains for several hours every day and says the Masters Games are a crucial step in achieving the scores needed to compete at the highest level.

“I took part in the Masters Games so I can achieve a high score and move closer to the Olympics,” he said. “That’s the goal. That’s the dream.”

He said support from those closest to him has been central to his progress. “My closest friend told me never to quit archery,” he said. “He said, ‘Since you started, just continue.’”

“There is no age limit in archery. As long as you have discipline and focus, you can continue.”

That longevity inspired his close friend Ali Al Marri, 47, who is also competing in the Masters Games.

Mr Al Marri lost both legs at the age of nine after a car accident, which led to their amputation. He took up archery last year.

“The beauty of this sport is that you can play it even in your seventies,” Mr Al Marri said. “It’s a beautiful game that teaches discipline and concentration.”

While para-archery is still developing, Mr Al Marri said the UAE team is already well established and continuing to grow. “My ambition is to compete internationally, reach the Olympics and leave my mark,” he said.

For Mr Al Naqbi, the impact of competing goes far beyond medals or rankings.

“This isn’t just about me,” he said. “It’s about representing my country and about showing my children that, with determination, nothing can stop you."