Sheikh Hamdan praises sport's power to unite communities at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday hailed the enduring power of sport to "unite people and communities" after visiting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan watched competitors from around the world show their skills during a tour of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, one of the host venues for the flagship event. The major gathering, which began on Friday and runs until February 15, features more than 25,000 athletes from 92 countries taking part in 38 sports.

The games are open to athletes aged 30 and above, with no age limit, in an effort to break down barriers to participation, encourage active lifestyles and champion a spirit of inclusivity.

"The event reflects the power of sport to unite people and communities," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. "We are proud of the scale of participation in the event and its high organisational standards, which reflect our country’s ability to host major international events, promote sport for all and enhance quality of life."

Open Masters Games - in pictures

Lisa Wirsing competes in the Recurve 40+ women’s division at the Open Masters Games at the Zayed Cricket Stadium archery grounds. Victor Besa / The National

Competitors take aim during the archery event. The multi-sports event has attracted more than 20,000 athletes to the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

Traditional diving at Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi. The Open Masters Games is taking place in several venues across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Getty Images

Table tennis competition at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The games run until February 15. Getty Images

Chess competition at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. More than 25,000 male and female athletes are competing in the games from 92 countries. Getty Images

Traditional dhow racing at Al Mirfa in Abu Dhabi. There will be 13 events for athletes with disabilities. Getty Images

Track Athletics at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Under the slogan “United by Sports, Active for Life”, the games celebrate inclusivity and community. Getty Images

Weightlifting at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Table Tennis at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

















Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE's hosting of the Open Masters – a first for the region – reflected the country's vision for community-focused sport open to people of all ages and cultures.

The games feature an array of sports, from football, cricket, athletics, tennis and swimming to traditional pursuits such as camel racing and falconry. About 200 athletes with disabilities are taking part, in support of the UAE's broader strategy to promote equality.

The event is supported by the International Masters Games Association, a non-profit international organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee. Organisers expect the games to attract more than 500,000 spectators at dozens of indoor and outdoor venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.