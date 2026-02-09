Sheikh Hamdan praises sport's power to unite communities at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday hailed the enduring power of sport to "unite people and communities" after visiting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Hamdan watched competitors from around the world show their skills during a tour of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, one of the host venues for the flagship event. The major gathering, which began on Friday and runs until February 15, features more than 25,000 athletes from 92 countries taking part in 38 sports.
The games are open to athletes aged 30 and above, with no age limit, in an effort to break down barriers to participation, encourage active lifestyles and champion a spirit of inclusivity.
"The event reflects the power of sport to unite people and communities," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. "We are proud of the scale of participation in the event and its high organisational standards, which reflect our country’s ability to host major international events, promote sport for all and enhance quality of life."
Open Masters Games - in pictures
Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE's hosting of the Open Masters – a first for the region – reflected the country's vision for community-focused sport open to people of all ages and cultures.
The games feature an array of sports, from football, cricket, athletics, tennis and swimming to traditional pursuits such as camel racing and falconry. About 200 athletes with disabilities are taking part, in support of the UAE's broader strategy to promote equality.
The event is supported by the International Masters Games Association, a non-profit international organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee. Organisers expect the games to attract more than 500,000 spectators at dozens of indoor and outdoor venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.