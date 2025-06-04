UAE hotels set for busy Eid as travel boom continues

Hotels across the UAE are gearing up for a busy Eid Al Adha break, with more than half of the rooms already booked and some industry experts forecasting full occupancy.

Experts believe bookings can be attributed to the continued popularity of staycations; a growing number of visitors from neighbouring Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries; and the public holiday landing outside of school holidays, meaning families want to make the most of the long weekend.

In Dubai, Saturday is set to be the busiest day with 55.6 per cent of rooms booked so far, according to data shared with The National by the CoStar Group, parent company of hotel analytics provider STR. In Abu Dhabi, Friday is the busiest with 51.6 per cent of rooms booked.

Kostas Nikolaidis, STR's senior account manager in the Middle East and Africa region, said the data suggests there is strong demand between Friday and Tuesday.

Surge in demand

“Demand for accommodation will continue to rise as we get closer to the dates and people finalise their plans,” he said. “Staycations are one of the main drivers, coupled with international visitors, primarily from neighbouring GCC countries.”

The figures relate to bookings made up to May 26, the most recent available, but are expected to have sharply increased since then.

Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels, expects close to full occupancy over Eid across his UAE portfolio. Photo: Rove Hotels

Rove Hotels chief operating officer Paul Bridger is forecasting close to full occupancy. “We’re seeing strong demand across all the Rove hotels, with the highest demand at our beachfront locations like La Mer, JBR and Al Marjan Island, as well as hotels near shopping and entertainment hubs such as Downtown Dubai,” he said.

“We are forecasting our 4,000 rooms to be over 95 per cent occupied during the Eid period.”

Mr Bridger said bookings are typically made within a week of the holiday starting. Nightly rates currently range from Dh399 to Dh899, depending on the location, and the chain is offering special Eid deals such as complimentary breakfasts and upgrades.

“Since this Eid doesn’t coincide with extended school holidays, we’re seeing stronger demand for staycations from families looking to make the most of the long weekend,” he said.

Jan Hanak, managing director UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt for Radisson Hotel Group, said bookings are up on last year.

Jan Hanak, managing director UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt for Radisson Hotel Group, said bookings are up on last year. Photo: Radisson Hotel Group

“Eid is always a busy time and this year, especially in our Dubai hotels, we are seeing significant growth in bookings from GCC countries and strong demand from our other traditional source markets,” said Mr Hanak. “We expect standout results in both average rate and occupancy.”

Travel boom continues

The travel boom in the UAE shows no sign of slowing down. Dubai, for example, recorded a three per cent annual increase in international visitor numbers to 5.31 million during the first three months of the year, according to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The city attracted 18.7 million international tourists in 2024, nine per cent more than the previous year.

In pictures: Eid al Adha preparations around the world

Checking a sacrificial animal at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the lead up to Eid Al Adha. EPA Sellers wait for customers at a livestock market on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. AFP A livestock exhibition is held in preparation for Eid Al Adha, in Idlib, north-western Syria. EPA Transporting cattle on a vehicle in Karachi. AFP Workers offload a ram from a pick-up truck in Ogun, south-west Nigeria. AP A Yemeni boy sits among sheep at a livestock market in Sanaa. AFP A shepherd tends to a flock being prepared for Eid Al Adha, in Rabat, Morocco. AFP A man sells sheep at a livestock market in Benghazi, Libya. Reuters A vendor waits for customers at a livestock market in Kuwait City. AFP

Data shows that Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, had 1.4 million overnight guests in the first quarter of this year. Its hotels generated Dh2.3 billion ($626.2m) in revenue, which 18 per cent more than the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

But the boom extends across the country. Ras Al Khaimah, which recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors last year, is aiming to grow that number to 3.5 million by 2030. The mammoth $5.1bn Wynn Al Marjan Island resort is expected to transform the hospitality industry when it is set to open in 2027.

Godly Babukutty, managing director of Epic Travel, a travel agency based in the UAE, is seeing a mix of staycations and UAE residents opting to travel abroad – primarily to the Caucasus and Central Asia – to places where visas are easier to secure.

“Most of our packages were sold by last week,” said Mr Babukutty, adding the post-Covid boom in travel had not ended. “Destinations within three to four hours are popular.”

Mr Babukutty said a package to Georgia, for example, with his agency, including hotels, would have cost about Dh3,000 a few weeks ago but now some direct flights from Dubai alone are more than that.

The high temperatures in May and April had also persuaded more people to travel abroad to cooler climates, he said, while Eid Al Adha's dates outside of the school break means many are staying in the country to save money for summer travel.

