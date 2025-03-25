Tens of thousands of people are expected daily at the Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during the Eid break. Victor Besa / The National
Tens of thousands of people are expected daily at the Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during the Eid break. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi gears up for ‘tens of thousands’ of visitors in Eid holiday rush

Temple authorities and Abu Dhabi police issue entry guidelines to remind residents and tourists about mandatory online registration

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam
Abu Dhabi

March 25, 2025