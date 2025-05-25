Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to visit Oman on Monday

Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, will make an official visit to Oman on Monday.

The leader will head up a high-level delegation, according to Dubai Media Office.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and also hold talks with senior Omani officials.

Talks will centre on enhancing fraternal ties between the two nations by discussing ways to co-operate in various fields.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan held high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of an official visit.

The Crown Prince met with senior officials in New Delhi for talks aimed at furthering partnerships between the nations.

The UAE and India enjoy a deep-rooted friendship, dating back to the formation of the Emirates, a bond that has grown significantly over the years.

